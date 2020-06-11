Skip to site footer
Membership benefits extended through season return

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Members enjoy a range of benefits as part of the package they pay for, and these have been extended throughout the rest of the season.

Member benefits were originally due to expire in May, when the 2019/20 season came to a close. But with the campaign suspended and now set to finish at the end of July, we’ve lengthened the period your exclusive benefits are included in.

Get yourself prepared for the season's return by stocking up on everything Palace – with 10% off all non-sale items in the Club Shop as a Gold, Junior Gold, Junior or International Member!

You can decorate the house for those upcoming weeks watching from home or grab yourself a new lucky shirt to prepare for the run-in. Browse the Club Shop and make the most of your discount here.

First Team

How to win signed Crystal Palace Premier League shirt in Shirts for Heroes

23 Hours ago

You can also read the inaugural edition of the club’s exclusive digital magazine, 90+7, which is available to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members for free! Grab your first edition here.

With the season so close to resumption, the club will continue to produce matchday programmes for each home game – and as a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, you will continue to receive a digital version 24 hours before kick-off! You can read the latest first-team interviews, nostalgia and the thoughts of names across the club well in advance of the game – the perfect pre-match build-up.

Finally, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members can continue to enjoy other exclusive content for free, such as the gripping 2018/19 Season Review. What better way to prepare for football’s return than reliving an action-packed campaign over a rainy evening?

So, Members, don’t forget: just because the season took a break, your benefits didn’t. Keep making the most of everything that comes with your package!

Digital Mag Issue 01 banner.jpg


