Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Less than 10 days until Palace are back

6 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

There are just nine days to go until Crystal Palace are back in competitive action, and the lads have stepped up their preparation in training.

The Premier League voted to return to contact training over two weeks ago now, and so the Eagles are well settled in their new routine.

This week, you can see Development prospect Nikola Tavares training with the senior team as well as defensive partner Sam Woods.

Just click through the gallery above to see how the Eagles got on.

In other news, Roy Hodgson has updated on the squad's fitness and you can watch first-team training from last week below.

READ NEXT: Which Palace players you need for Fantasy Premier League return

Clearance_Web_Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Explaining Ayew’s significance in Palace’s season so far

15 Hours ago

Over the next five days, we’ll be reviewing the season so far for five of Crystal Palace’s most influential players, explaining their role in the last 29 matches and what to expect from them in the...

Read full article

Club News

Which Palace players you need for Fantasy Premier League return

10 June 2020

With the Premier League just one week away from returning, Fantasy Football is also nearing its resumption, and that means it’s time to prepare your team for the final sprint of 2019/20.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on squad fitness and hails ‘lifeblood’ supporters

6 June 2020

Roy Hodgson has praised his squad following their return to contact training, describing their fitness levels after 10 weeks away as “incredible”.

Read full article

First Team

Build-up to Palace's return by reliving Bournemouth triumph

5 June 2020

With the details for Crystal Palace's first Premier League match following the season's restart now confirmed, all attention turns towards the Eagles' upcoming fixtures - and you can begin your...

Read full article

Training

Training

See inside contact training with exclusive footage

4 June 2020

Crystal Palace have returned to contact training this week, and now you can see how the lads are faring as they near closer to the Premier League return.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Inside players' return to contact training

3 June 2020

The Crystal Palace squad has resumed contact training, with Premier League clubs recently voting unanimously in favour of the return.

Read full article

Training

WATCH: Inside players' non-contact training

28 May 2020

As we enter week two of the players' return to training, the Crystal Palace squad have continued working hard to return to full fitness while following strict guidelines from the government and...

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Players continue training under Project Restart protocols

26 May 2020

Phase one of Project Restart is now in full swing, with Crystal Palace's players kicking off their second week back at Copers Cope Road after an eight-week absence.

Read full article

View more