Join our virtual Utilita half-time challenge to win a signed shirt!

3 Hours ago

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Of course you do.

We’re running a new online half-time challenge for the club’s game against Burnley on Monday evening and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Andros Townsend’s screamer against Burnley last season to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Andros will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

The deadline for your entries is tomorrow (Saturday, 27th July) at 23:59 BST. So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here

