Hodgson discusses historic pre-match before Bournemouth clash

2 Hours ago

Speaking to the BBC ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League restart v AFC Bournemouth, Roy Hodgson discussed the unique circumstances he finds himself in, managing his first competitive match behind closed doors for the first time in a 44-year career.

He sought to explain how it feels and how he believes the recent regulation and rule changes will impact the Eagles' upcoming meeting.

Club News

How to follow all Crystal Palace matches in Premier League restart for free

5 Hours ago

"Of course I've watched a lot of the games," he said. "First in the Bundesliga and those played in the Premier League before. We know it's going to be very different, the crowds make a vast difference to a football match with the way they can encourage people and affect their play.

"We've got try and motivate ourselves and get what we need to play a good game from within ourselves because we've got no outside influences playing their part.

"At the moment, I'm just excited and interested to see what's going to happen."

Hodgson then turned his attention to his squad, discussing the hectic fixture schedule ahead:

"It's not going to be easy... I'm a little bit concerned of these nine games coming so fast and furious on top of each other that it's going to test our squad to the limit, because, as we see in matches, teams are using all their substitutes and we've already seen quite a lot of injuries.

"Luckily at this moment in time we've got a good squad going into the game and I'm rather hoping at least one of the players on our injured list will get back."

