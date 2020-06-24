Four changes for Palace at Anfield, as Sakho returns

Roy Hodgson has made four changes to the starting line-up that overcame Bouremouth, as Palace take on Liverpool at Anfield tonight.

Mamadou Sakho will partner alongside Gary Cahill at the heart of the defence, taking the place of Scott Dann, who drops to the bench. Wayne Hennessey replaces Vicente Guaita in goal (with Stephen Henderson making the bench as cover), as the Spanish stopper is omitted from the matchday squad. James McCarthy gets the nod over Palace captain Luka Milivojevic in central midfield, with the Serbian dropping to the bench and Cahill taking the armband. Andros Townsend comes in for Christian Benteke, as the Belgian front-man does not make the squad.

Liverpool also make four changes, as Mohamed Salah starts in the place of Takumi Minamino, after sitting out the goalless Merseyside derby. Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, and Gini Wijnaldum also come into Jurgen Klopp's side at the expense of Joel Matip, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Van Dijk, Gomez, Roberston, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson (captain), Salah, Mané, Firmino

Subs: Adrián (GK), Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey (GK), Van Aanholt, Sakho, Cahill (captain), Ward, Zaha, McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyate, Townsend, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Dann, Mitchell, Tavares, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Meyer, Pierrick.