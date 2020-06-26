Skip to site footer
Update on Crystal Palace's on loan players

1 Hour ago

The 2019/20 Premier League season has officially returned, and has thrown up numerous questions given the unique nature of its resumption.

One issue surrounds players from top flight clubs who are on loan at teams in suspended leagues, or whose club is still playing after the original end of the player’s loan spell.

Scott Banks talks to the Palace programme for Sheffield United clash

8 June 2020

Below, we’ve given an update on each of Palace’s on loan players.

Alexander Sørloth: remains on loan at Trabzonspor. The Turkish Super Lig returned on Friday, 12th July and Sørloth’s loan deal currently runs until August 2021.

Jaroslaw Jach: remains on loan at Raków Częstochowa, Poland.

Connor Wickham: remains on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. 

Ryan Inniss: no longer on loan at Newport County. The League Two season has now ended.

Sam Woods: no longer on loan at Hamilton Academical. He is currently part of the first-team training group.

Scott Banks: no longer on loan at Alloa Athletic. He is currently part of the first-team training group. 

Giovanni McGregor: no longer on loan at Dartford. The National League South season has now ended. He is currently part of the first-team training group.

Formerly on loan players Dion-Curtis Henry, Joe Tupper and Jason Lokilo have been released. Find out more here.

Though the situation is under review, players returning from loan spells this summer will not be eligible to play - unless there are 'exceptional circumstances' such as selection issues caused by illness or injury.

Clubs who have loaned players in this season are allowed to keep their existing loanees for the remainder of the campaign, providing an agreement can be reached with the parent club.

READ NEXT: All information released for Premier League restart

