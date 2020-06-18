Watch Townsend screamer, Van Aanholt blocks and Benteke's distanced celebrations

It was a busy day in training when Palace TV visited Copers Cope Road this week, and the lads were filmed preparing for their trip to AFC Bournemouth in a lengthy, action-packed shooting drill.

In the video below, you can see Andros Townsend score a trademark wonder-goal and the likes of Max Meyer, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke net a few noteworthy efforts, too.

Development defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Nikola Tavares also get involved with the offensive action with some out-of-position success.

Sticking with defenders, Patrick van Aanholt was on fine form in Beckenham, making a series of impressive blocks and challenges to guard his goal.

And finally, in a sign of the times, watch Benteke desperately try to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating with his teammates.

Enjoy!

