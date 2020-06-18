Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Watch Townsend screamer, Van Aanholt blocks and Benteke's distanced celebrations

4 Hours ago

It was a busy day in training when Palace TV visited Copers Cope Road this week, and the lads were filmed preparing for their trip to AFC Bournemouth in a lengthy, action-packed shooting drill.

In the video below, you can see Andros Townsend score a trademark wonder-goal and the likes of Max Meyer, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke net a few noteworthy efforts, too.

Development defenders Tyrick Mitchell and Nikola Tavares also get involved with the offensive action with some out-of-position success.

Sticking with defenders, Patrick van Aanholt was on fine form in Beckenham, making a series of impressive blocks and challenges to guard his goal.

And finally, in a sign of the times, watch Benteke desperately try to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating with his teammates.

Enjoy!

READ NEXT: How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

Stay at home banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace's brief record of playing in June - with one iconic highlight

2 Hours ago

Until this Saturday, Crystal Palace's record of playing competitively in June and July is a short list filled with rare, historic clashes in other unique circumstances.

Read full article

Fixture News

Details confirmed for three further Palace fixtures

7 Hours ago

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City and Aston Villa have been confirmed - with TV information also finalised.

Read full article

Club News

How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face nine matches in 36 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Season Ticket holders provided free NOW TV passes for matches

17 June 2020

With 92 Premier League matches of the current season remaining, there will be 64 games shown on Sky Sports. Thirty-nine games are exclusively available to Sky Sports customers, plus 25 additional...

Read full article

Training

Training

Shots from Palace's last week of training before restarting v Bournemouth

17 June 2020

Football is finally back, and Crystal Palace make their long awaited return this Saturday against AFC Bournemouth.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Less than 10 days until Palace are back

11 June 2020

There are just nine days to go until Crystal Palace are back in competitive action, and the lads have stepped up their preparation in training.

Read full article

Training

See inside contact training with exclusive footage

4 June 2020

Crystal Palace have returned to contact training this week, and now you can see how the lads are faring as they near closer to the Premier League return.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Inside players' return to contact training

3 June 2020

The Crystal Palace squad has resumed contact training, with Premier League clubs recently voting unanimously in favour of the return.

Read full article

View more