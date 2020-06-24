Skip to site footer
Get your hands on a Palace Black Lives Matter matchworn shirt

3 Hours ago

There has been a phenomenal demand for Crystal Palace's recent match shirts, with 'Black Lives Matter' in place of names and on the arm and an NHS badge on the chest.

Now, you can get your hands on one of these. And it's matchworn, too.

Club News

Crystal Palace's Premier League shirt with Black Lives Matter and NHS revealed

19 June 2020

The only way to secure this rare and landmark piece of Palace history is by entering the Shirts For Change raffle for just £5.

By clicking here, you can be in with a chance of winning a shirt from Palace's clash with AFC Bournemouth - making you a holder of just one of 20 tops.

All funds raised in this raffle will be donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, so you'll be supporting a fantastic cause while grabbing something truly memorable.

The raffle only runs until Friday, 29th June - so don't miss out and get involved now!

READ NEXT: Palace chefs provide landmark 10,000th meal to locked-down south Londoners

Stay at home banner.png


