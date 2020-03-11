Gallery: Full squad in action in preparation for Bournemouth

Off the back of three wins and clean sheets in a row, the Palace squad are ramping up their preparations for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson et al will no doubt be pleased to see the full squad take part in Tuesday's training session, along with highly rated Academy prospects Tyrick Mitchell and Brandon Pierrick.

Spirits were clearly high amongst the squad with aims of recording Palace's highest-ever points tally and position in the Premier League in sight.

