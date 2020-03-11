Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Gallery: Full squad in action in preparation for Bournemouth

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Off the back of three wins and clean sheets in a row, the Palace squad are ramping up their preparations for the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson et al will no doubt be pleased to see the full squad take part in Tuesday's training session, along with highly rated Academy prospects Tyrick Mitchell and Brandon Pierrick.

Spirits were clearly high amongst the squad with aims of recording Palace's highest-ever points tally and position in the Premier League in sight.

Scroll through the gallery to see the squad in action.

The men's team aren't at Selhurst Park for a while but you can get your SE25 fix by supporting Palace Women at the home of the Eagles a week on Sunday. Click here to view the discounted ticket prices.

Blackburn Rovers Ladies Palace Women.jpg


Advertisement block

Training

Training

Gallery: Palace dealt fitness boost in training for Brighton

25 February 2020

Mamadou Sakho returned to training on the pitches with the Crystal Palace first-team this week, continuing his recovery from injury.

Read full article

Training

Palace pair return to training with new Premier League ball

21 February 2020

Ahead of their game with Newcastle United this weekend, the Crystal Palace first-team were joined in training by Jeffrey Schlupp and Cenk Tosun as the lads got to grips with the new Premier League...

Read full article

Training

WATCH: Inside Palace's new start to training

13 February 2020

The Crystal Palace first-team have developed a unique new start to their training sessions: indoor foot tennis.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Development defender marks Zaha on return from injury

6 February 2020

The Crystal Palace first-team were back in training this week as they prepared for the trip to Goodison Park at the weekend.

Read full article

View more