Find out how Hodgson and Howe create PL 11-year first

1 Hour ago

Ahead of Palace's game with AFC Bournemouth this Saturday, brush up on your Cherries knowledge with these top Premier League facts.

    • The current capacity of 11,329 makes Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium the smallest ground in Premier League history. By comparison, every current Championship club ground is larger apart from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, which holds 10,356.
    • When Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Manchester City in March 2019 they became the first Premier League club to lose eight consecutive games against the same club, and this run continued when the Cherries lost 3-1 at home in August 2019. The aggregate score in those nine games is 4-28, so City are truly Bournemouth's bogey team.
    • Eddie Howe spent over 10 years as a player at Bournemouth in two separate spells. In a similar vein, Howe has had two spells as manager, starting in 2008. He moved to Burnley in January 2011 but returned to the south coast just over 18 months later. He has now been in charge for just over seven years and is currently the longest-serving Premier League manager.

READ NEXTGallery: Full squad in action in preparation for Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have played 181 Premier League matches, from which they have gained 204 points at an average of 1.12 points per game. Palace also average 1.12 points per game, having played 417 matches and collected 468 points.    
  • Howe and Roy Hodgson are two of nine English managers currently in charge of Premier League clubs. This is the highest number of English managers in the Premier League since 2008/09.
  • Bournemouth have won exactly the same number of their 90 matches at home as they have lost: 33. They have also conceded nine own goals in their Premier League history and have received exactly the same number of red cards.

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.

