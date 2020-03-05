Skip to site footer
Grab your limited edition Ayew v Brighton poster

Just now

Jordan Ayew. Brighton & Hove Albion. Amex Stadium. It was a lovely trip down the M23 for the famous red and blue.

Our leading scorer's strike will live long in the memory, as will the excellent build-up play from Christian Benteke, therefore, this week's programme against Watford will include a limited edition pull-out of Ayew's moment of magic.

The only way to get your hands on one of these is to purchase a hard copy of the programme from various locations around Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The pull-out promises to be a slam dunk success.

Come for the Ayew poster, stay for the rest of the content. This week's programme will also include a feature-length interview with our cover star hero from the Amex, with Ayew talking Jeffrey Schlupp, his team-leading nine eToro Man of the Match awards and much more.

You'll also hear from Roy Hodgson on our exciting upcoming tour of Australia, Luka Milivojević gives an update on his fitness after illness has seen him not take part in our last two games and Steve Parish provides updates from around the club. 

Cheikhou Kouyaté's 'Fantasy Fives' is the ultimate FIFA 20 dream team: pace. Whilst Joel Ward offers advice to dealing with players who provide a threat with their speed and flair.

As always, there's plenty more content from behind the scenes at Copers Cope to bringing you up to speed on all goings on outside of SE25 with our 'A corner of south London' section - and Palace TV's Chris Grierson's behind the scenes stories from previous tours is well worth your time.

If you can't wait to get your pre-match excitement for the Hornets clash, then you can access the digital version of the matchday programme for just £1.99 below - it'll land in your inbox in seconds and is viewable on mobile, laptop, deskop and mobile.


