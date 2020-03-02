Skip to site footer
Palace v Watford on general sale

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace welcome Watford to London this Saturday (7th March - 15:00 K.O. GMT) and you could be there without the need of a Membership!

Ticket prices

  • 18-21-year-old: £27.00 to £35.00
  • Adult: £30.00 to £48.00
  • Junior: £17.00 to £24.00
  • Senior: £20.00 to £35.00
  • Student: £27.00 to £35.00

The fixture against the Hornets is one of the few top-flight games in SE25 that has been made available for general sale, meaning all you need to purchase a ticket is a want to get on the Selhurst terraces.

You do not need a Membership to purchase your seats (maximum of four per person) for Palace's clash with the Nigel Pearson's side, so grab your tickets before they sell-out by clicking here!

You can also call the Box Office on 0871 200 0071 or visit in person at Selhurst Park for ticketing purchases.


