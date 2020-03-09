Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Support Palace Women at Selhurst Park

3 Hours ago

Tickets for Crystal Palace Women's game against Blackburn Rovers at Selhurst Park on Sunday 22nd March, 14:00 GMT K.O. are now on sale.

Dean Davenport's side will be looking to avenge the 2-0 defeat earlier in the season, and register a welcome three points in their fight against avoiding the drop.

With new signing Amber Stobbs in excellent form - four goals in her first seven games - plus the recent additions of Siobhan Wilson, Amber Gaylor and Hannah Churchill, the Eagles will be in confident mood when they face the team just two places and one point ahead of them.

Season Ticket holders (STH) receive 64% discount from the 'on the day' price, whilst any non-STH tickets buying tickets prior to the 22nd March will receive 29% off the matchday price.

Ticket Prices

Season Ticket holders: Adults £2.50, Under-16s go free

Pre-Matchday: Adults £5.00, Under-16s go free

On the day: Adults £7.00, Under-16s go free

Click here to purchase your tickets now!

Blackburn Rovers Ladies Palace Women.jpg


Advertisement block

Women

Women

Head to Croydon Boxpark for Palace Women Q&A

2 Hours ago

Sunday 8th March saw the world celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) but Croydon Council and Boxpark have teamed up to make the celebration of IWD a week-long event.

Read full article

Women

Rearranged date for Palace Women's FA Cup clash v Brighton

18 February 2020

Crystal Palace Women's FA Cup tie with Brighton & Hove Albion has been rearranged for Tuesday 25th February, 19:30 GMT K.O, Hayes Lane.

Read full article

Women

WATCH: Can the Palace Women score a backwards penalty?

15 February 2020

There's a 75% chance of scoring a conventional penalty. Make someone turn around and take it backwards and that chance drops dramatically...

Read full article

Women

Davenport: "Palace fans know what the game against Brighton means"

15 February 2020

Crystal Palace Women have drawn Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's FA Cup, with the Seagulls making the trip to Hayes Lane on Sunday 16th February.

Read full article

View more