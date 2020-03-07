Matchwinner Ayew explains key Hodgson trait helping him score

When Jordan Ayew angled to shoot at Watford's goal today, the space he had to get the ball through was rapidly closing. But somehow Palace's in-form forward slotted his effort through it and firmly into the back of Ben Foster's net.

Speaking with Premier League Productions after the game, the matchwinning Ghanaian explained the key trait that his manager and teammates possess which has allowed him to enjoy such a successful season.

"The most important thing is the teammates and the manager are giving me the freedom to play and to express myself and that’s what is making me do all the things I’m doing today," he said. "I thank the gaffer because the gaffer has faith in me and the staff and the club - [Steve] Parish and Dougie [Freedman] and Mark Bright so today is a good day for me and I just need to keep going and keep working hard."

Ayew has added yet another sensational effort to his collection for this campaign and has secured Palace still more points with his eighth successful strike of 19/20.

In typical fashion, he deflected conversation from his own effort and turned attention onto the game as a whole.

He said: "Watford gave us a very, very good game and I think it was a game where we fought hard. We got the three points but we need to keep going and see where we get to.

"The most important thing for us is to keep winning games, to keep having a positive vibe at the Training Ground and in the dressing room. We have to keep going to make supporters happy."

