Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Ayew claims his 10th eToro MOTM of the season

3 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew can do no wrong this season, and in the process he is building a list of goal of the season contenders - the match-winner against Watford the latest special strike from our No.9.

The finish against the Hornets means Ayew's goals have been worth 17 points to Roy Hodgson's side this campaign, and also handed the striker his team-high 10th eToro Man of the Match. 

Ayew received 28% of fans' votes, however, James McCarthy, Vicente Guaita, Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyaté each receivied a minimum of 12% of the votes, highlighting what an exceptional team performance the lads put in.

You can watch this game back now by heading over to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Huge savings to enjoy on all kit

7 March 2020

The BIG red and blue kit sale continues, now with the massively popular away kit, worn in our iconic win against Brighton, along with the third kit, worn in the historic win against Manchester United...

Read full article

Club News

How to follow Palace v Watford live

7 March 2020

Crystal Palace take on Watford at 15:00 today (Saturday, 7th March) and, if you can't make it to Selhurst Park, find out how to follow the game live all the same.

Read full article

Club News

All the information you need for Palace v Watford at Selhurst Park

7 March 2020

Crystal Palace host Watford at 15:00 today and, if you're attending the clash at Selhurst Park, we advise that you read the below information to make the most of your matchday experience. All times...

Read full article

Club News

Why England never called Bruce Dyer and the conversation that turned his career

7 March 2020

The candle smoke had barely settled in the Globe pub, Edmonton, when Bruce Dyer found out he was on the verge of a professional debut for his boyhood club.

Read full article

View more