Ayew claims his 10th eToro MOTM of the season

Jordan Ayew can do no wrong this season, and in the process he is building a list of goal of the season contenders - the match-winner against Watford the latest special strike from our No.9.

The finish against the Hornets means Ayew's goals have been worth 17 points to Roy Hodgson's side this campaign, and also handed the striker his team-high 10th eToro Man of the Match.

Ayew received 28% of fans' votes, however, James McCarthy, Vicente Guaita, Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyaté each receivied a minimum of 12% of the votes, highlighting what an exceptional team performance the lads put in.

You can watch this game back now by heading over to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!