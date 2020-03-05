Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Liverpool away ticket prices, sales phases and more information

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool on 21st March for a 17:30 kick-off, and all the information you need about tickets for the game can be found below.

Prices

General Admission

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £22.50

17-21s: £15

Under-17s: £9

Supporters with disabilities

Adults: £22.50

Over-65s: £17

17-21s: £11

Under-17s: £7

Sales phases

10am Monday 9th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 10th March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 11th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 12th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets

Coach Travel

10am departure from Selhurst Park

£29 per ticket

How to buy

Tickets for Liverpool v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Palace v Watford on general sale

2 March 2020

Crystal Palace welcome Watford to London this Saturday (7th March - 15:00 K.O. GMT) and you could be there without the need of a Membership!

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket prices, dates and points for Leicester v Palace on April 11

2 March 2020

Crystal Palace face Leicester City at the King Power stadium on 11th April at 15:00, and you can find out all of the information you need for tickets below.

Read full article

Ticket News

Get down to Family Fun Day for Palace v Burnley!

13 February 2020

We all cherish our first memory from Selhurst Park. We can remember the score, the action and the first match that made us an Eagle.

Read full article

Ticket News

Last few tickets left for tomorrow's game

31 January 2020

There are a handful of tickets for Crystal Palace's home game against Sheffield United (Saturday 1st February 15:00 K.O.) left to snap up.

Read full article

View more