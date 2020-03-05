Liverpool away ticket prices, sales phases and more information

Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool on 21st March for a 17:30 kick-off, and all the information you need about tickets for the game can be found below.

Prices

General Admission

Adults: £30

Over-65s: £22.50

17-21s: £15

Under-17s: £9

Supporters with disabilities

Adults: £22.50

Over-65s: £17

17-21s: £11

Under-17s: £7

Sales phases

10am Monday 9th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10am Tuesday 10th March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Wednesday 11th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement

10am Thursday 12th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets

Coach Travel

10am departure from Selhurst Park

£29 per ticket

How to buy

Tickets for Liverpool v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.