Liverpool away ticket prices, sales phases and more information

Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool on 21st March for a 17:30 kick-off, and all the information you need about tickets for the game can be found below.
Prices
General Admission
Adults: £30
Over-65s: £22.50
17-21s: £15
Under-17s: £9
Supporters with disabilities
Adults: £22.50
Over-65s: £17
17-21s: £11
Under-17s: £7
Sales phases
10am Monday 9th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
10am Tuesday 10th March: Season Ticket holders – No Loyalty Points requirement
10am Wednesday 11th March: Paid Members – No Loyalty Points requirement
10am Thursday 12th March: Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book an additional ticket (maximum of two tickets
Coach Travel
10am departure from Selhurst Park
£29 per ticket
How to buy
Tickets for Liverpool v Palace can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.