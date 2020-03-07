Hodgson reveals McArthur's class after substitution

Roy Hodgson praised James McArthur in his post-match press conference today, revealing the Scotsman's classy actions after being substituted in the 70th minute against Watford.

Hodgson was discussing the calibre of his team's attitude and brought up McArthur as a player who stood out in today's 1-0 victory.

He said: "I’ll give you a name of a guy who today didn’t have his best game for the club: James McArthur. When I took him off the field, he was still working his socks off, still running back, still making challenges, still fighting.

"And then he runs off the field, wants to shake hands with everyone and get on the bench and encourages us to go forward and wishes the guy who’s taking his place the best of luck. That’s the sort of player that if you can find them, and they can produce performances for you, you’ve got half a chance."

Turning his attention to the rest of the squad, Hodgson lauded Palace's "solid base" for securing the club such success over recent seasons.

"We’ve established a very solid base amongst the players we have," he reflected. "This group of players has done fantastically well.

"An 11th place finish [in 2017/18]. The best season we had at the club for a long, long time was a 12th place finish, though we had a lot more points than when we finished 11th. This season, we’re finding ourselves in the middle of the table. I can’t praise the players who’ve brought the club to that position enough. They’ve been quite outstanding."

