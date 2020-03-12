Skip to site footer
Club News

Travel update: Bournemouth away

3 Hours ago

The club have been notified that for this Saturday’s match at AFC Bournemouth there are no direct trains travelling between London Waterloo and Bournemouth.

Trains between London Waterloo and Weymouth will only run between London Waterloo and Brockenhurst. The lines between Brockenhurst and Bournemouth will be closed all day Saturday due to maintenance work.

Stopping trains between London Waterloo and Poole will only run between London Waterloo and Southampton Central.

There will be fast bus services on hand and these will run between Southampton Central, Bournemouth and stations to Poole.

Keep up to date with the latest developments over at South Western Railway's website and social media accounts.


