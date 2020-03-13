Skip to site footer
WATCH: Academy in Israel documentary launched in full

3 Hours ago

The final episode of Palace TV's Academy in Israel documentary has been released, and now you can watch the entire series in full for free.

The lads ended their Under-19 Winter Tournament in Tel Aviv fantastically, securing a second-place finish. On their final day before travelling home, the Eagles choose to visit Jerusalem and spend part of their evening exploring the historic city while reflecting on their success over the previous days.

In a reflective meeting with Academy Director Gary Issott, the team are told: "It’s a year on and every year you get older, you get wiser, you get more mature and that’s what you’re doing. That’s what you’ve got to do to survive in this game.

"Work hard, work hard, work hard, wherever you are in that week or moment or season."

Later, Under-16 goalkeeper Joe Whitworth wraps up his time in Israel by saying:

"It’s been amazing. Especially just to get out now, seeing Jerusalem. All the tight streets, it’s really historic and looks really good. We’ve done well in the tournament, we came second. I’m proud of the boys - they did really well."

You can watch the final part of the documentary now in the video below! To watch the entire series, either click here to enjoy it on YouTube or here to watch via Palace TV.

Academy

WATCH: Palace Academy triumph in Israel closer

12 March 2020

In episode three of Palace TV's Academy in Israel documentary, the Eagles overcome adversity in emphatic fashion on the final playing day of their Winter Tournament, securing a fantastic final...

Read full article

Academy

WATCH: Palace Academy overcome hurdles in Israel day two

11 March 2020

In the second of Palace TV's exclusive documentaries, the Crystal Palace Academy team are tasked with overcoming a disappointing start to their Under-19 Winter Tournament in Israel.

Read full article

Academy

WATCH: Palace TV launch first episode of Academy in Israel mini-series

10 March 2020

Palace TV have launched the first of four episodes in their mini-series detailing the recent Crystal Palace Academy tour of Israel, which you can watch below. In a challenging first day, the lads take...

Read full article

Academy

WATCH: All the Palace goals from Winter Tournament

28 January 2020

What a difference a year makes. With Palace having finished bottom in the 2019 Winter Tournament, the club's Academy returned to Israel this month and finished runners-up in the 2020 competition after...

Read full article

Academy

