What Premier League fact do Zaha and Deeney share?

Palace take on Watford this Saturday and, ahead of the Eagles' clash with the Hornets, brush-up on your opposition knowledge with these top Premier League facts.

This is Watford’s third spell in the Premier League and their seventh season overall. In that time they have played over 256 games and have accumulated 255 points. They stand 33rd in the overall points table sandwiched between Derby County and Nottingham Forest.





Troy Deeney is one of only three Premier League players to be both record appearance maker (153) and top goalscorer (43) for their club. The others are Neil Redfearn for Barnsley (37 apps/10 goals) and, of course our very own Wilfried Zaha (191 apps/35 goals).





Current manager Nigel Pearson was Leicester City manager between June 2008 and June 2010 and then again between November 2011 and June 2015 while current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was Watford manager between November 2008 and June 2009.





Watford are attempting to become the fourth Premier League club to survive relegation after being bottom of the table at Christmas. The other sides are West Bromwich Albion in 2004/05, Sunderland in 2013/14 and Leicester, who escaped under Pearson in 2014/15.





Watford’s surprise 3-0 win over the hitherto undefeated Liverpool last weekend was not without precedent, as they beat the Reds in Jurgen Klopp’s first game against the Hornets by the same scoreline in December 2015. Recent Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo scored twice.





Richard Johnson of Watford is one of four players to have scored an own goal on their club’s Premier League debut - he did so against Wimbledon in 1999. The others are Derby’s Jacob Laursen against Leeds United in 1996, Burnley’s Stephen Jordan v Stoke in 2009 and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk facing Manchester City in 2017

