Four more free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

11 Hours ago

Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of several iconic Eagles clashes from FA Cup euphoria to last day league survival.

Throughout next week another four memorable matches will be shown in full as part of our #RedAndBlueRewind, and all of these will be free to watch on Palace TV and across our Facebook and YouTube channels - if you're wanting to watch the full game at a later date, they will remain on demand over on Palace TV.

First up will be the 90 minutes from our play-off final against Sheffield United in 1997. Wonder if Hopkin is still looking to curl one? 

We will give you a couple of days to recover from that late Wembley rollercoaster before kickstarting our 2004 play-off run triple-header against Sunderland and West Ham United.

The dates and times for these viewings can be found in the list below.

Full schedule - live on Palace TV, YouTube and Facebook:

 


