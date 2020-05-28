Skip to site footer
Soares to Pierrick: All Academy graduates since 2004

3 Hours ago

When Palace were facing defeat against Norwich City early in 2020, Roy Hodgson turned to the famed south London Academy for inspiration.

Brandon Pierrick came on for Martin Kelly in the 82nd minute and in doing so achieved two things: the forward became the second youngest Premier League debutant for the Eagles and he also changed the game. 

The teenager teed up Wilfried Zaha for the assist that was turned home by Connor Wickham for a late equaliser. 

That night Pierrick became the 35th player since 2004 to go from Crystal Palace Academy to first-team appearance-maker. 

Click through the gallery above to relive all the south London and proud Academy graduates that the club have produced.

