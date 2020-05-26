Skip to site footer
Training

Gallery: Players continue training under Project Restart protocols

5 Hours ago

Phase one of Project Restart is now in full swing, with Crystal Palace's players kicking off their second week back at Copers Cope Road after an eight-week absence.

Strict protocols are still in place, with players and staff arriving via Kent Cricket's car park due to its increased capacity to aid with social-distancing. Furthermore, all training exercises are still limited to non-contact drills, with players also only training in small groups throughout different times of the day.

The above images were again captured by Dan Weir from Pinnacle Photo Agency, using a long-lens camera from the Training Ground balcony which overlooks the pitches from a distance.

You can find out what the build-up has been like for the players ahead of returning to training, and the diffiiculties the coaching staff have had to overcome by watching the below interview with Head of Sport Science, Scott Guyett.


