Highlights from Palace in the Attic so far

The response to Palace in the Attic has been fantastic, and the club would like to thank every single one of you that took the time out to send photos of your relics and accompanying stories.

In the above gallery we've collated some of the most unique and interesting artefacts that are displayed in your homes or stored away safely in your attics.

From a clock presented to Edmund Goodman for his 25th year as Club Secretary between 1905 and 1930 to more recent memorabilia that sees one lucky Palace fan own one of Danny Gabbidon's football boots from most our recent play-off visit to Wembley - talk about right place, right time when Gabs threw the memento into the crowd.

Click through the above gallery to enjoy a glimpse into Crystal Palace's fascinating and proud at the heart of south London.

It isn't too late to showcase your own artefacts, with the club particularly interested in anything pre-1905. You can either tweet using #Palaceintheattic or email attic@cpfc.co.uk.

Please remember to provide as much context as possible regarding the item and how you came to own a part of Palace history.