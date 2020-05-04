Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Highlights from Palace in the Attic so far

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

The response to Palace in the Attic has been fantastic, and the club would like to thank every single one of you that took the time out to send photos of your relics and accompanying stories.

In the above gallery we've collated some of the most unique and interesting artefacts that are displayed in your homes or stored away safely in your attics.

From a clock presented to Edmund Goodman for his 25th year as Club Secretary between 1905 and 1930 to more recent memorabilia that sees one lucky Palace fan own one of Danny Gabbidon's football boots from most our recent play-off visit to Wembley - talk about right place, right time when Gabs threw the memento into the crowd. 

Click through the above gallery to enjoy a glimpse into Crystal Palace's fascinating and proud at the heart of south London. 

It isn't too late to showcase your own artefacts, with the club particularly interested in anything pre-1905. You can either tweet using #Palaceintheattic or email attic@cpfc.co.uk.

Please remember to provide as much context as possible regarding the item and how you came to own a part of Palace history.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Showcase your Crystal Palace artefacts

23 April 2020

With it now confirmed that Crystal Palace has existed since 1861, rather than forming in 1905 as originally first thought, another 40+ years of historical discovery on the famous red and blue have...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Five free watchalongs coming up across Palace channels

4 Hours ago

Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of the Eagles' iconic clashes against Liverpool in the FA Cup from 1990, Manchester United in the League Cup from 2011 and that tense 90 minutes at...

Read full article

Club News

Anthony Gardner explains 'tough' exit and his post-football gamble

9 Hours ago

‘Would deffo like to connect with the Palace fans,’ Anthony Gardner says, reaching out to the club after discussing a potential interview.

Read full article

Club News

Chairman Steve Parish on Project Restart

3 May 2020

Crystal Palace FC Chairman Steve Parish has shared his views on the Premier League's 'Project Restart' in an article published in the Sunday Times. The full article is below verbatim, with kind...

Read full article

Club News

Hill recalls 'haymakers' in pitch-invasion mayhem after Survival Sunday

2 May 2020

Clint Hill became well known for his battling performances, heart-on-sleeve attitude and centrality to the team while with Crystal Palace. But there's one image that stands above the rest when...

Read full article

View more