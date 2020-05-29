Skip to site footer
Premier League statement regarding home and away fixtures

4 Hours ago

The Premier League have released the below statement regarding venues for the remaining matches of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Premier League’s ambition is to complete all of our remaining fixtures this season home and away, where possible.

We are working with our clubs to ensure risks are assessed and minimised, while co-operating with the police at a local and national level.

Discussions with the National Police Chiefs' Council and UK Football Policing Unit have been positive and are continuing. We are prepared for all outcomes and have a neutral venue contingency.

