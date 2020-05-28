Skip to site footer
Project Restart provisional date confirmed

8 Hours ago

The Premier League has released the below statement which outlines the suggested schedule for restarting the top flight of English football.

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place. 

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, postponed due to the EFL Cup final, will now take place on 17 June, followed by a full match round beginning on Friday 19 June.

Due to COVID-19, matches will take place behind closed doors.

Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June.

"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches. 

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.

"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."

The planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will also differ from the traditional times. 

Scheduled kick-off times

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00
Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00
Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00
Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 18:00 and 20:00

