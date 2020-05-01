Skip to site footer
Premier League confirms end to 2019/20 Academy Games Programme

The Premier League has confirmed that the 2019/20 Academy season has been called off across the Category One-Category Four pyramid. This will affect all Crystal Palace teams from the Under-9s up to and including the Under-23s.

The Premier League statement has been reproduced verbatim below.

Premier League Shareholders today unanimously agreed to curtail the 2019/20 Academy Games Programme. 

This decision, which is independent of any discussions regarding the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign for first-team football, has been taken to give Academy staff and their players an element of clarity at this challenging time.

The curtailment will include all Under-9 to Under-16 games as well as the Under-18 and Under-23 competitions.

The methodology for determining the final league standings and outcomes for the season will be decided at a future date.

Additionally, it is intended that any fixtures for the 2020/21 Academy season will not commence any earlier than would usually be expected. 

The decision has been made with the support of the EFL, which oversees the programme for Category Three and Category Four Clubs (Under-9 to Under-18).

Additional relevant Premier League updates will be shared on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels.

