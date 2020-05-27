Skip to site footer
Premier League announces Return to Training Stage Two

4 Hours ago

The Premier League has published the below statement regarding Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol.

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.
 

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact. 

The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants. Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week. 

Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow.

Find the perfect red and blue Father's Day gift

7 Hours ago

Father's Day may well have to be spent slightly different this year due to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in place. However, that doesn't mean it cannot still have a red and blue theme.

Club News

2004 play-off run coming up on Palace TV this week

10 Hours ago

Palace TV have so far brought you free watchalongs of several iconic Eagles clashes from FA Cup euphoria to last day league survival.

Club News

Watch iconic '97 play-off final in full

22 Hours ago

In a match that has become defined by one memorable moment of commentary, Crystal Palace addressed the prior season's suffering by securing play-off promotion via a remarkable David Hopkin strike.

Club News

How Ruud Gullit pushed David Hopkin to Palace

22 Hours ago

July, 1995. David Hopkin was on holiday with his wife and two children in Cornwall and, 250 miles away, Ruud Gullit was agreeing terms with Chelsea. Hopkin had begun to establish himself with the...

