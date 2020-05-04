Skip to site footer
Go retro with stylish licensed Palace collection

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace has partnered with The Terrace to release a licensed range of eye-catching and stylish mugs, coasters and phone cases designed with some of the most iconic Palace kits from the last 50 years.

You can pick from the timeless 1972 claret and blue, 1990 Cup Final classic or legendary ’97 home shirt, or go bolder and stand out with the ’95 and ’04 yellow scene-stoppers.

If you’re looking for something more modern, deck out your range with the 2016 FA Cup run home shirt instead.

This collection of mugs, coasters and phone cases makes for the perfect Father’s Day gift or present for the other Palace fans in your life. Of course, they can also be a guilt-free treat for you, too.

To make the gift extra special, you can personalise any retro mug completely free of charge.

Represent the Palace in style or make someone’s day and go retro by clicking here!

Please allow extra time for dispatch and delivery during the current climate.

