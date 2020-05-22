Season ticket and match ticket refund update for 19/20 season

As it is now clear that remaining games in the 2019/20 season will be played behind closed doors, all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund. This will be done in two phases, as listed below.

Phase 1: Match ticket holders only (for home and away matches).

Phase 2: Season ticket holders. Options will follow as soon as possible next week (week commencing 25 May).

A sizable number of supporters have contacted us indicating they would rather the funds helped the Academy or the Palace for Life Foundation than be returned to them.

We will therefore be providing all match ticket holders with three options.

Option 1. Support the club’s Academy.

Select this option if you wish to waive your right to a refund and allow the club to reinvest the money towards further enhancing our Academy development project.

Whilst we are continuing to move forward with the project there are always more educational and physical facilities we can add and new players we can recruit to help fulfil our goal of being the leading academy in the UK. We can promise you any money offered in this way will be specifically targeted there and will not go to waste. Supporters choosing this option will be sent a limited edition enamel pin badge, to thank them for their gesture.

Option 2. Donate the refund to the Palace for Life Foundation.

Select this option to put your money towards helping the most vulnerable young people in our community get their lives back on track after lockdown.

Option 3. A refund.

Select this option to have the funds returned to you.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We appreciate that every supporter’s circumstances will be different. Whichever option you select – a refund, allowing the club to retain the money and direct it towards our Academy, or a donation to the Palace for Life Foundation, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your unwavering support, loyalty and patience during these unprecedented times.”

Full details of this process will be emailed to all match ticket holders in the coming days, with the system going live on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 12:00 BST. Next week, we will begin contacting season ticket holders about the Phase 2 process. Please note, season ticket holders who have also purchased match tickets will receive emails for both processes. Once again, we thank all supporters for your continued patience.

The refund / redistribution of funds process will require each supporter to log into their Palace Account and select the option they wish. Refunds will be processed within 28 days. If match tickets holders do not select an option ‪before 23:59 BST on 5 June 2020, the money will be put towards the Academy development project. This does not affect your consumer statutory rights. Should you wish to receive a refund ‪after 5 June 2020, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk in order for your request to be considered.