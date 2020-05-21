WATCH: Exclusive footage of players' return to training

Crystal Palace first-team players returned to group training at Copers Cope Road on Tuesday this week, and now you can see what the adapted sessions look like with exclusive aerial footage from Palace TV.

The lads are following a strict new plan to complete training in line with government and Premier League guidelines, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Players completed non-contact sessions in small groups, as is permitted in Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'. This allows them to build up pitch-conditioning and conduct basic ball work, as shown in the footage below.

Palace TV were able to film the team in action with cameraman Sean Webb operating a drone from a safe distance.

The aerial shots make for a unique, compelling watch.

