Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

WATCH: Exclusive footage of players' return to training

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace first-team players returned to group training at Copers Cope Road on Tuesday this week, and now you can see what the adapted sessions look like with exclusive aerial footage from Palace TV.

The lads are following a strict new plan to complete training in line with government and Premier League guidelines, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Players completed non-contact sessions in small groups, as is permitted in Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'. This allows them to build up pitch-conditioning and conduct basic ball work, as shown in the footage below.

Palace TV were able to film the team in action with cameraman Sean Webb operating a drone from a safe distance.

The aerial shots make for a unique, compelling watch.

GALLERY: Players return to training after eight-week absence

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Training

Training

GALLERY: Players return to training after eight-week absence

19 May 2020

The Crystal Palace first-team returned to group training at Copers Cope Road today for the first time in eight weeks, in line with Phase 1 of the Premier League's 'Project Restart'.

Read full article

Training

Extensive medical and operational plan in place for players' return

19 May 2020

Crystal Palace players return to the grass pitches of Copers Cope Road after a 10-week absence today, but it will be a session like no other before it.

Read full article

Training

How do Premier League teams train? Find out with exclusive aerial footage

12 March 2020

If you've ever wondered how Crystal Palace structure their training sessions, now's your chance to find out, with Palace TV flying a drone over Copers Cope to capture previously unseen angles of Roy...

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Full squad in training action

11 March 2020

Off the back of three wins and clean sheets in a row, the Palace squad were ramping up their preparations for the suspended trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Read full article

View more