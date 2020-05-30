Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Enjoy the 2004 play-off final in full tomorrow at 3pm

1 Hour ago

Don't worry, it did happen: Darren Powell did score a late, late aggregate equaliser.

And, yes; Jeff Whitley did miss Sunderland's final penalty in the shootout. Which means you are now able to relive the 2004 play-off final against West Ham United.

When the full-time whistle rung round the Millennium Stadium, it capped off a remarkable turnaround from Palace, who had been in 19th place when Iain Dowie took over in December.

You can enjoy that crowning moment for free on Palace TV and the club's official Facebook and YouTube accounts at 3pm BST tomorrow! 

Don't worry if you can't make the screening, though, as you will be able to relive the full game whenever you so wish over on Palace TV.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Routledge explains 'difficult' Palace departure in Palace TV exclusive

12 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Watch Palace dispatch Sunderland in '04 play-off semi-final drama

21 Hours ago

Crystal Palace were one step away from the play-off finals when they arrived at the Stadium of Light with a one-goal advantage on aggregate.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League statement regarding home and away fixtures

29 May 2020

The Premier League have released the below statement regarding venues for the remaining matches of the 2019/20 campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Champagne stings, swimming flippers and slogan t-shirts: Powell reveals path to promotion

29 May 2020

Darren Powell was focused on one thing as he strode onto the Selhurst turf for Palace’s first play-off semi-final in 2004: playing a part in his club’s promotion.

Read full article

View more