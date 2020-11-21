Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Buy Memberships for less with HUGE Black Friday discount

4 Hours ago

Black Friday often conjures images of fighting over discount televisions, hoarding cut-price clothes or queueing for hours around security-heavy shopping centres.

But not with Palace. Not with Black Friday lasting 10 days and not with our season-long Memberships, providing you with the gift that keeps on giving.

From the comfort of your own home and in your own time, you can purchase our various Memberships at 30% off until Monday, 30th November.

BF Membership banner.jpg

Whether it’s a Gold Membership to access incredible benefits (was £55, now just £38.50), a Junior Gold Membership to gift young Eagles a free shirt and more (just £35) or an International Membership to follow the Eagles from abroad (£28), we’ve got you covered for less.

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members receive a whole host of benefits throughout the season, including access to live Academy match broadcasts, the chance to win incredible prizes, digital programmes, magazines and more!

You’ll also receive discounts across the club, access to ticket ballots when stadiums re-open and a lot of loyalty points.

And, coming with amazing gift packs as part of your purchase, Memberships make the perfect present for under the tree, too - you'll be able to gift your loved ones with something both meaningful and physical.

They're especially suited to any junior Eagles over Black Friday, with Junior Gold Memberships including a shirt of choice, gift pack and every other incredible benefit for just £7 more than a shirt on its own!

Crystal Palace Memberships make for the ultimate season-long gift whatever month it is, but at 30% off, they’re now even better!

Don’t miss out and buy your discounted Memberships here!

To see what Members have already benefited from this season, click here now.

Christmas delivery dates

 
United Kingdom Thursday 17th December, 6pm
Rest of the world Monday 23rd November

Grab your 20/21 Memberships at 30% off here!

BF Membership banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Black Friday: Find out what discounts you can enjoy and for how long

21 Hours ago

Black Friday 2020: it’s the biggest Friday in Palace history since Burnley at home in 1979. Or maybe the first play-off semi against Brighton.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Batshuayi and Eze's endless battle over free-kicks and retro shirts

12 November 2020

In south London, gnomes, Christmas gifts and Palace clothing are hanging from every perch. Two people are fighting over a retro shirt. And, no, it's not the Club Shop.

Read full article

Club News

New-look Club Shop makes your Christmas shopping easier this year

11 November 2020

The year 2020 probably won’t be remembered too fondly, but the new-look online Club Shop will have you thinking you’ve got 20/20 vision, with updated imagery showing you clearly how your clothes-based...

Read full article

Club News

Secure your Christmas gifts before the deadline

10 November 2020

With Christmas a little bit different this year, end 2020 on a high by making sure you don’t miss the final delivery cutoff dates and ensure your Palace presents are ready to put under the tree for...

Read full article

Memberships

Memberships

Win Van Aanholt’s signed FIFA card!

5 November 2020

Palace fans, the chance to get your hands on a unique piece of memorabilia has arrived, with the club giving away a signed Patrick van Aanholt FIFA 21 card.

Read full article

Memberships

Membership welcome packs make for the perfect gift

21 October 2020

With the return of fans to Selhurst Park still seemingly some way off, you can still put a red and blue smile on the face of an Eagle with one of our Memberships.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Jaïro Riedewald's signed Palace v Brighton shirt

20 October 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is Jaïro Riedewald’s shirt against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Read full article

Memberships

Win Butland's signed Palace 'keeper shirt

18 October 2020

Jack Butland put pen to paper in a three-year deal with Crystal Palace, and then put pen to shirt for the club's Members.

Read full article

View more