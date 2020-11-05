How to get signed, matchworn poppy shirts from recent Palace clashes

As in recent years, Crystal Palace continue to show their support for The Royal British Legion and Armed Forces community as players wear shirts bearing the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope - and you have the chance to get your hands on one of these unique pieces of club history while supporting a vital cause.

These shirts, worn against Wolverhampton Wanderers and in the upcoming game against Leeds United, will be personally signed by the players post-match and will be available to bid on straight from the 15:00 GMT kick-off here.

By getting involved you have the chance of winning the ultimate piece of fan memorabilia: a matchworn, signed, poppy-embroidered shirt from your favourite player.

The proceeds will go to The Royal British Legion, meaning you can buy a fan item like no other while helping to improve the circumstances for some of the most vulnerable but deserving individuals in our communities.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity. It is the Legion’s aim to provide lifelong support for those who have been affected - both physically and mentally - as a result of their service.

The Legion provides essential support to individuals and families in need, yet they are entirely dependent on support from the public. This is where your contributions can really make a difference. You can find out more information on The Legion’s great work by clicking here.

Want to get involved? Simply click here from kick-off against Leeds and get bidding.

Once the auction ends on November 29th at 13:00, the shirts will be professionally disinfected using UV-C light before being shipped out to the winner.