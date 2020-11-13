Skip to site footer
Palace U18s' first FA Youth Cup tie confirmed

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s' first fixture in the 2020/21 FA Youth Cup has been decided, with the young Eagles set to face either Fleetwood Town or Walsall.

Palace have entered the historic competition in the Third Round proper, alongside other Premier League and Championship sides.

Their knock-out clash must be played on or before a 19:00 kick-off on Saturday, 12th December. 

If drawn, the match will go to extra time and penalties. The Youth Cup final will be held on Saturday, 24th April, 2021.

Last season, Palace bowed out against Wolverhampton Wanderers after a spirited clash in the cup they famously won in both 1977 and 1978. So far this season, Paddy McCarthy's Under-18s have won six of their seven games, beating 2018 Youth Cup champions Chelsea in October.

