Palace's Sion Spence earns U21 international call-up

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Development midfielder Sion Spence has been named in the Wales Under-21 squad for their upcoming UEFA U21 qualifying match.

Spence and his compatriots will face Moldova and Germany respectively on 13th and 16th November.

Spence joined Palace's Development squad this summer, one of a number of new additions to bolster the Eagles' Premier League 2 chances.

He recently started in the gripping 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, completing the full 90 minutes for Shaun Derry's men, and featured for Wales U21s against Belgium last month.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels to find out how all Palace's internationals are faring!

READ NEXT: Palace trio earn international call-ups

