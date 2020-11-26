Skip to site footer
Win a signed match shirt and support the Palace Kitchen

1 Hour ago

Every shirt worn by Crystal Palace players in their Premier League tie against Newcastle United will be up for auction as soon as the game kicks-off, with proceeds going towards the Palace Kitchen Winter Appeal.

Non-playing substitutes' shirts will also be up for grabs, with 20 available in total.

Club News

Palace Kitchen to feed thousands in need this winter

1 Hour ago

The auction will run until 20:00 GMT on Sunday, 13th December, with money raised directly supporting the Palace Kitchen, Crystal Palace and Palace for Life Foundation's project that provides healthy and nutritious food to thousands of local people in need.

Club chefs are preparing around 350 meals a day, four days a week, throughout December with a commitment to create more than 5,000 meals before Christmas.

The meals will be distributed by project partners City Harvest and Croydon Voluntary Action to local groups such as those in emergency housing, the elderly, families and homeless people.

By bidding on a shirt, you will be helping to extend and expand the scheme through winter, reaching even more people in need.

Placing a bid is easy. You simply register and place your bids at the click of a button. Click here any time after kick-off v Newcastle and perhaps you will be the lucky winner of one of these Palace shirts!

If you would like to make a direct donation to the Palace Kitchen, you can do so by clicking here.

