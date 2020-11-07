Eze discloses pre-free-kick chat with Townsend

Eberechi Eze was understandably in excellent spirits in his post-match interview with Palace TV - even if host Chris Grierson revealed to the Palace winger he had transferred him out of his fantasy football side pre-match.

"Got what you deserved!" Eze joked. And Palace also got what they deserved today, with a performance befitting of the 4-1 victory, securing three points with a big help from Eze's first goal and assist for the club.

"100%," Eze admited that the free-kick goal was the best of his career so far. "There’s a lot of practice that we put in, in training and I’m grateful that it has come off today."

After winning the free-kick, Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend crowded around the ball with the eventual goalscorer. Eze revealed that his teammates stepped aside due to their unwavering faith in his ability. "Andros told me to take it. We practice from each side and he has seen me, so he was the one who told everyone to let me take it. I’m grateful that he gave me the opportunity and that I took it." he said.

