Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Find out landslide total Eze won eToro MOTM by v Leeds

Just now

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eberechi Eze was named eToro Man of the Match for his performance against Leeds United on Saturday.

The summer signing netted his first Premier League goal with an expert free-kick and also helped Palace open their account by assisting Scott Dann from a corner.

His performance throughout the 90 minutes earned high acclaim from teammates, the manager and fans alike - and this was highlighted when he scooped 73.9% of votes for Man of the Match.

Blowing other contenders out of the water, Eze earned the accolade ahead of Wilfried Zaha (8.7%) and Jaïro Riedewald (8%) in second and third respectively.

To see why the No.25 enjoyed such a landslide, watch him in action below!

READ NEXT: Dann reveals behind-the-scenes work Eze puts in

Eze 25 shirts banner.jpeg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Academy

Five Palace Academy talents receive international call-ups

Just now

Crystal Palace proudly have five Academy players on international duty in the coming days, with prospects from both the Under-23s and Under-18s earning nods for their respective countries.

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s hunt consecutive home wins v Reading LIVE today

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Reading as they seek consecutive Premier League 2 home victories today (Monday, November 9th, 13:00 GMT), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from the Academy's...

Read full article

Match Reports

Natkiel opens Palace account in excellent win over Coventry United

1 Hour ago

Palace Women dusting themselves off after a 2-4 defeat to Women’s Super League side Bristol City on Thursday in the Conti Cup was never going to be easy, but Dean Davenport’s side showed no hangover...

Read full article

Club News

Top Crystal Palace gifts for any budget

8 November 2020

It’s getting to that time of year, as Palace kits fill wishlists and the more organised among us begin stocking up for the family.

Read full article

View more