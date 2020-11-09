Find out landslide total Eze won eToro MOTM by v Leeds

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eberechi Eze was named eToro Man of the Match for his performance against Leeds United on Saturday.

The summer signing netted his first Premier League goal with an expert free-kick and also helped Palace open their account by assisting Scott Dann from a corner.

His performance throughout the 90 minutes earned high acclaim from teammates, the manager and fans alike - and this was highlighted when he scooped 73.9% of votes for Man of the Match.

Blowing other contenders out of the water, Eze earned the accolade ahead of Wilfried Zaha (8.7%) and Jaïro Riedewald (8%) in second and third respectively.

To see why the No.25 enjoyed such a landslide, watch him in action below!

To watch the Video please enable "Targeting" in cookie settings

READ NEXT: Dann reveals behind-the-scenes work Eze puts in