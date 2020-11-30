Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Get your free message in the Tottenham matchday programme

13 Hours ago

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club have continued with matchday programmes for the '20/21 season.

Just like the programme, the messageboard remains a staple part of the matchday experience, with fans able to send in the messages that they would like to be showcased in the 2020/21 programme collection.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis so act fast.

This is all free to do and a great keepsake for all Eagles - don't forget you can pre-order your hard copy of next week's Spurs programme here.

Calendar fixtures banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Ambrose reveals excellent Shearer story ahead of Palace v Newcastle

25 November 2020

We all know where Darren Ambrose's loyalties will lie when Palace v Newcastle United kicks off on Friday night.

Read full article

Programme

Read the Palace v Newcastle matchday programme now

23 November 2020

The deadline to order the matchday programme for our game v Newcastle United may have passed, but you can now purchase a digital copy for just £1.99.

Read full article

Programme

Read the Palace Women v Bristol City matchday programme

5 November 2020

Palace Women face Bristol City tonight in the second fixture of their Conti Cup group stage.

Read full article

Programme

Leeds United matchday programme deadline passed

2 November 2020

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Read full article

View more