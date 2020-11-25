Palace Preview: Stats predict late action and careful shots in Newcastle clash

Crystal Palace will be looking to swiftly bounce back from defeat against Burnley when taking on Newcastle United in their second Premier League match in five days.

The Eagles, as Scott Dann put it post-match, were “bitterly disappointed” by their performance against the Clarets, but now more than ever have the chance and imperative to refocus their minds on a short turnaround between games.

They face a well-matched opponent before an unforgiving fixture run which includes Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Leicester City between now and the new year.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle sit 15th in the league on 11 points, meaning a visiting victory would see them overtake Roy Hodgson’s men in 11th. However, in their 10th game of the campaign, Palace are in a position to put significant daylight between themselves and the lower teams, with three points pushing them to seventh before the weekend.

The Magpies, like Palace, have experienced something of a mixed bag this campaign - beating high-flying Everton and drawing with Spurs but losing to 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion, falling 4-1 against Manchester United and suffering consecutive 2-0 defeats in their most recent clashes with Southampton and Chelsea.

The south Londoners’ seven points from five games make for happier reading, but each side will be keen to assert their superiority under the Selhurst lights, seeking to prove themselves as a force to challenge for the top half.

Encouragingly, Palace have lost just one of their last five home league games with Newcastle winning only one on the road from their last seven outings. The Eagles can further take heart from recent results against the Tynesiders, securing eight points from the last five games.

Hodgson, also, has an impressive record against his guests; claiming 22 points from 15 games v Newcastle and losing just once from nine with Bruce.

Newcastle have lost more Premier League away games in London than any other side in the competition’s history (79). However, the Magpies are unbeaten in the capital so far this season (W1 D1).

They have won three of their seven trips to London in the league under Bruce (D1 L3), as many victories as in their previous 21 away matches against sides from the capital.

Palace will be smart to stick to their fairly judicious shooting approach this season, with Newcastle ‘keeper Karl Darlow making more saves than any other top-flight shot stopper this season (41). Only Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy (87.5%) has a better save percentage than Darlow (72.2%).

Clearly, for the league’s fifth-lowest shooting side, quality will be more important than quantity.

Palace may catch Darlow and his teammates out with late shots, however, as the Magpies have conceded seven of their 15 goals after the 76th-minute. They have also scored five of their 10 in the same period.

But, supporters be warned, Newcastle have taken the fewest shots of any side this season (72), so ‘keepers at either end must strive to stay alert - especially in the game’s final exchanges.

Team news

Hodgson fielded Michy Batshuayi against Burnley, replacing Wilfried Zaha who was omitted from the travelling squad as he is self-isolating.

Tyrick Mitchell returned to Palace’s bench alongside Joel Ward. Bar the suspended Luka Milivojevic, then, they appear to be without any other recent absentees.

Newcastle have a slightly more reduced squad, with Ryan Fraser unavailable, Matt Ritchie potentially lacking match fitness and both Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson not confirmed as fit to play.

Updates will be shared on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and the club’s social media channels as and when provided.

