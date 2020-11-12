Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Batshuayi at the double as searing Belgium form continues

3 Hours ago

Michy Batshuayi sustained his searing hot form for Belgium on Wednesday night, scoring a brace against Switzerland in the Red Devils' international friendly.

The Palace frontman netted twice in the second-half to hand his country a 2-1 victory, with the Swiss taking the lead just 12 minutes in.

Completing the full 90 minutes, Batshuayi bagged his 20th and 21st international goal from just 32 games. Five of these efforts have come from three matches in 2020, taking the forward's international tally as an Eagle to four from five across his two spells.

He earned Belgium's 'Devil of the Match' for his game-winning performance against Switzerland.

On the same night, fellow Red Devil Christian Benteke was an unused substitute, with clashes against England and Denmark still to play.

Cheikhou Kouyate also enjoyed international acclaim on Wednesday as he captained Senegal to a 2-0 victory over Guinea Bissau. The Palace No.8 helped lead his side to an Afcon qualifying win after Sadio Mane netted from the spot and then assisted Opa Nguette in the 74th-minute.

Elsewhere, Patrick van Aanholt returned to the global stage but remained on the bench as the Netherlands drew with Spain.

Find out every Palace international's upcoming fixtures here!

Memberships International banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

When are where are Palace's internationals in action?

20 Hours ago

Ten Crystal Palace players have been called-up for international duty in the coming few days, with the Eagles represented across eight different nations.

Read full article

Academy

Five Palace Academy talents receive international call-ups

9 November 2020

Crystal Palace proudly have five Academy players on international duty in the coming days, with prospects from both the Under-23s and Under-18s earning nods for their respective countries.

Read full article

Development

Palace's Sion Spence earns U21 international call-up

5 November 2020

Crystal Palace Development midfielder Sion Spence has been named in the Wales Under-21 squad for their upcoming UEFA U21 qualifying match.

Read full article

First Team

Eze's England secure Euro 2021 place - with other Eagles in-line for action today

14 October 2020

Eberechi Eze featured as a 63rd-minute substitute on Tuesday night as England Under-21s secured their Euro 2021 place with a win over Turkey.

Read full article

More News

First Team

When are where are Palace's internationals in action?

20 Hours ago

Ten Crystal Palace players have been called-up for international duty in the coming few days, with the Eagles represented across eight different nations.

Read full article

First Team

Scott Dann: ‘The journey’s thoroughly enjoyable’

21 Hours ago

Throughout his lengthy career, Crystal Palace centre-back Scott Dann has experienced all the highs and lows football has to offer.

Read full article

Club News

New-look Club Shop makes your Christmas shopping easier this year

11 November 2020

The year 2020 probably won’t be remembered too fondly, but the new-look online Club Shop will have you thinking you’ve got 20/20 vision, with updated imagery showing you clearly how your clothes-based...

Read full article

Club News

Punk frontman Laurie Vincent talks Palace and starring on FIFA's soundtrack

11 November 2020

There are a lot of similarities between a rocking Selhurst Park and a punk gig in full-flow; frantic energy, unfiltered emotion, bodies clambering over each other.

Read full article

View more