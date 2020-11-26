Palace's December fixture details and TV selections confirmed

Dates, times and TV details have been confirmed for Crystal Palace's six December fixtures, with four changing.

The Eagles' festive clashes start with West Bromwich Albion away on Sunday, 6th December and end against Leicester City at home on Monday, 28th.

Aston Villa play host to Roy Hodgson's men on Boxing Day in a meeting that will be broadcast live in the UK via the BBC.

Full details for all six fixtures can be found below, with UK kick-off times and TV coverage included.

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from West Bromwich Albion (A) Sunday, 6th 12:00 Sky Sports Saturday, 5th at 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H) Sunday, 13th 14:15 Sky Sports Saturday, 12th at 15:00 West Ham United (A) Wednesday, 16th 20:00 Amazon Prime Video Tuesday, 15th at 19:45 Liverpool (H) Saturday, 19th 12:30 BT Sport Saturday, 19th at 15:00 Aston Villa (A) Saturday, 26th 15:00 BBC No change Leicester City (H) Monday, 28th 15:00 Amazon Prime Video No change

