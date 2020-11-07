Skip to site footer
Dann reveals behind-the-scenes work Eze puts in

4 Hours ago

The clean sheet might have evaded Palace's backline today, but Scott Dann won't mind too much given that the defender found himself on the scoresheet for the first time in almost three years.

Read how the 90 minutes between Palace and Leeds United unfolded

4 Hours ago

"Feels longer than that," today's captain joked post-match. "It’s nice to contribute, get on the scoresheet and get us underway. It was a good performance from start to finish."

Leeds United have earnt a lot of plaudits already this season for their style of play, and that was something Dann revealed that the team had planned for in training: "We knew the threat that Leeds were going to bring today. We knew even at 2-1, 3-1 that they aren’t going to give in and they are going to go right to the end," he said. "We had to see the game out right to the end – probably could’ve scored a few more goals – but a good performance."

Dann will be the first to admit that his goal won't be winning any best-goal-of-the-match competitions, after Eberechi Eze's world-class free-kick. "I see him and Andros (Townsend) practicing most days," Dann revealed. "It’s good to see the work they put in, finishing-wise, comes good on the weekend – great strike."

Head over to Palace TV for further match reaction, press conferences and highlights.

