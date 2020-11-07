Hodgson makes three changes to the lineup plus a potential Palace debut

Jack Butland has been named in a Palace matchday squad for the first time, with the summer signing replacing Stephen Henderson on the bench.

Roy Hodgson spoke positively about Jordan Ayew’s return from self-isolation, and has opted to start last season’s top scorer, with Michy Batshuayi named on the substitutes’ bench.

The others changes from the Wolverhampton Wanderers defeat, sees the Eagles start with Eberechi Eze on the left-hand side of midfield - Jeffrey Schlupp is named as a sub - and James McArthur returns in the absence of suspended Luka Milivojević.

James McCarthy and Gary Cahill have returned to full fitness and make the bench for the game against the Whites.

Today’s opponents visit Selhurst Park for the first time since 2013, and Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes from Monday's heavy defeat to Leicester City. Pablo Hernández and Jamie Shackleton are replaced by Ezgjan Alioski and Pascal Struijk in the XI - Raphinha and Jack Jenkins taking up spots on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyaté, Dann, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Sakho, Cahill, McCarthy, Schlupp, Benteke, Batshuyai.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Costa, Struijk, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Casilla, Poveda-Ocampo, Roberts, Raphinha, Davis, Jenkins, Casey.