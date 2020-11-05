Skip to site footer
Win Van Aanholt’s signed FIFA card!

6 Hours ago

Palace fans, the chance to get your hands on a unique piece of memorabilia has arrived, with the club giving away a signed Patrick van Aanholt FIFA 21 card.

Pat’s card is available to all Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, and to be in with a chance of winning it, all you have to do is grab your own Membership before Saturday 14th and fill out a short form.

Existing Members, you simply need to fill out this form by Sunday, 15th November to enter the competition. Any new Gold, Junior Gold or International Members simply have to purchase by 23:59 GMT on Saturday 14th and then fill out the form to be in with a chance.

Buy your Membership here!

Full T&Cs can be found by clicking here.

