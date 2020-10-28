Pre-order your matchday programme Poppy Appeal special

In the club's next matchday programme, Nathan Ferguson gives us the inside track on Leeds United, with the defender having faced Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship last season.

Furthermore, the Eagles' summer signing discusses playing Call of Duty: Warzone with his new teammates, has a refreshing take on FIFA 21 and provides an eye-catching claim regarding his age group at international level.

Alongside Ferguson's in-depth interview, fans can hear from Fionn Mooney after the highly talented attacking-midfielder signed his first professional contract with the club.

Palace Women's top scorer this season, Bianca Baptiste, provides a reason as to why the forward has started the campaign so well, plus discusses the important #TakeAStand campaign.

Paddy McCarthy's Under-18 side have taken to Category 1 Academy life incredibly well, and the side's coach goes in to detail about the new facilities following the club's first matchday at home - which naturally brought about a win.

Voices of south London showcases an incredibly unique way of displaying a matchday programme, with a gift sent in from a fan to Chairman Steve Parish, prompting a fascinating interview in relation to artist Emily Jones' work.

