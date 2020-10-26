First-team trio joins U23s v Wolves - watch LIVE

Three senior members of Crystal Palace's first-team will join the Under-23s in a league clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers today, with Christian Benteke, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins kicking-off for the Eagles.

This trio will form part of Shaun Derry's XI in a 14:00 GMT kick-off which you can watch live - find out more information here.

Tomkins will complete his first minutes since 2019/20 as he continues to make positive steps towards full fitness. Kelly and Benteke share over 600 professional appearances between them and will provide huge boosts to the Development side's hunt for three points.

Palace will feel confident taking on the visiting Wolves after collecting their first win of the season recently against Burnley.

They also field Scott Banks, Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick, with 17-year-old Noah Watson handed a start, too.

They also field Scott Banks, Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick, with 17-year-old Noah Watson handed a start, too.

Palace: Webber, Kelly, Woods, Tomkins, D.Boateng, Watson, M.Boateng, Banks, Spence, Pierrick, Benteke.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Baghuelou, Tavares, Flanagan, Street.

Wolves: Sondergaard, Burr, Estrada, Marques, Ngolou, Bueno, Ferraira, Cundle, Corbeanu, Otasowie, Shabani.

Subs: Perry, Carty, Matheson, Nya, Campbell.

