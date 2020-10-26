Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

First-team trio joins U23s v Wolves - watch LIVE

4 Hours ago

Three senior members of Crystal Palace's first-team will join the Under-23s in a league clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers today, with Christian Benteke, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins kicking-off for the Eagles.

This trio will form part of Shaun Derry's XI in a 14:00 GMT kick-off which you can watch live - find out more information here.

Tomkins will complete his first minutes since 2019/20 as he continues to make positive steps towards full fitness. Kelly and Benteke share over 600 professional appearances between them and will provide huge boosts to the Development side's hunt for three points.

Palace will feel confident taking on the visiting Wolves after collecting their first win of the season recently against Burnley.

They also field Scott Banks, Sam Woods and Brandon Pierrick, with 17-year-old Noah Watson handed a start, too.

Don't miss the lads in action alongside Benteke, Kelly and Tomkins and watch them live here!

Palace: Webber, Kelly, Woods, Tomkins, D.Boateng, Watson, M.Boateng, Banks, Spence, Pierrick, Benteke.

Subs: Jacob Russell, Baghuelou, Tavares, Flanagan, Street.

Wolves: Sondergaard, Burr, Estrada, Marques, Ngolou, Bueno, Ferraira, Cundle, Corbeanu, Otasowie, Shabani.

Subs: Perry, Carty, Matheson, Nya, Campbell.

READ NEXT: Watch Palace U23s battle Wolves LIVE today

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Watch Palace U23s battle Wolves LIVE today alongside first-team trio

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s play Wolverhampton Wanderers as they hunt consecutive Premier League 2 victories today (26th October, 14:00 GMT), and you can watch how the Eagles fare live from Selhurst Park...

Read full article

Development

Roundup: Palace U23s secure excellent three points away at Burnley

19 October 2020

Palace Under-23s secured their first victory as a Premier League 2 side this afternoon, overcoming 10-man Burnley thanks to a Brandon Pierrick goal.

Read full article

Development

Palace Academy trio begin loans

19 October 2020

Three Crystal Palace Academy players have begun loan spells with senior clubs.

Read full article

Development

Bright Palace prospect Banks nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

5 October 2020

Crystal Palace Under-23s' Scott Banks has been nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month after two stand-out performances in September.

Read full article

View more