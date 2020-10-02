Skip to site footer
EZE25 stickers now available to buy

5 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze is back home in south London, following his summer move from west Londoners, Queens Park Rangers.

Following the attacking midfielder’s shirt number announcement - EZE25 - the stickers used in the unveiling are now available to purchase online and will also be stocked in all Club Shops (in-store at Selhurst, Croydon and Bromley and online) - you can order a pack of six EZE25 stickers for just £3.99. 

Time to make that laptop cover south London and proud.

Buy them here!

Retail Eze sticker banner 20-21.jpg


