EZE25 stickers now available to buy

Eberechi Eze is back home in south London, following his summer move from west Londoners, Queens Park Rangers.

Following the attacking midfielder’s shirt number announcement - EZE25 - the stickers used in the unveiling are now available to purchase online and will also be stocked in all Club Shops (in-store at Selhurst, Croydon and Bromley and online) - you can order a pack of six EZE25 stickers for just £3.99.

Time to make that laptop cover south London and proud.

Buy them here!