Eze assist helps England U21s secure draw in Euros qualification

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze played the full 90 minutes for England Under-21s against Andorra U21s this afternoon, with the two sides ending level after a late Christian Garcia equaliser.

Eze claimed a smart assist for England's third and final goal, teeing-up Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah before the Young Lions' victory was snatched away in the 91st minute.

The score ended at 3-3, meaning England go a step closer to qualifying for the Under-21 Euros in 2021. Aidy Boothroyd's men could have secured qualification with a win today, but after six consecutive victories, have to wait for confirmation of their participation in an eighth successive final tournament.

Their first two goals came from Everton's Tom Davies and Brentford's Joshua Dasilva.

Eze collected his fourth U21 cap in his first international outing as an Eagle.

